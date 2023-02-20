The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Airbus Trading Up 0.6 %

AIR opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €115.07 and a 200 day moving average of €107.35. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

