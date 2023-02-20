The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $21.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 22,918,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $54.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

