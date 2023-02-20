The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $40.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

