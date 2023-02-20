The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $9.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,103. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Newmark Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

