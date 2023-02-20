The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $425.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

Shares of POOL traded down $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.58. 626,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.49.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

