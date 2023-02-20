The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $425.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.18.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $13.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.58. The company had a trading volume of 626,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

