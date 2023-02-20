The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,645,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 210.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Up 2.3 %

HSY opened at $240.69 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.05 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

