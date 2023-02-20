The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $205.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

