The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.59. 1,797,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,951. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

