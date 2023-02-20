The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

