Theta Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.61 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $366.59 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00084165 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00058564 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029754 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001805 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003963 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,037,881,781 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
