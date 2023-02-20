ThetaDrop (TDROP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $227,266.75

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $51.11 million and $227,266.75 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

