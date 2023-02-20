Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund accounts for approximately 2.2% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

NYSE NDP traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

