Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEFS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,007 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

