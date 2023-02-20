Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. accounts for about 0.9% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of First BanCorp. worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 719,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

