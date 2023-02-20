Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 148,320 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 185,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. 173,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,018. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

