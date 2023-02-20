Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PVI remained flat at $24.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

