Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,193 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 166,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $68,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,647 shares of company stock worth $620,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.