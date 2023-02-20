Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 785,855 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund comprises 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,900. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.