Tlwm Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Tlwm lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in NICE were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $219.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $239.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.