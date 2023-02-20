Tlwm Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tlwm owned 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,505,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,276,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,989,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.