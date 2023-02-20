Tlwm Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tlwm lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $171,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.