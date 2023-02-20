Tlwm Purchases 3,713 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tlwm increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $208.96 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

