Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock valued at $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

