Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

TOST traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock valued at $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

