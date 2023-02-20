Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 0.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

