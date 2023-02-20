Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $214.02. The company had a trading volume of 754,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

