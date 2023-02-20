Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $256.29 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

About Danaher

Get Rating

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

