Tower Bridge Advisors Has $12.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $153.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

