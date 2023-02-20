Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.