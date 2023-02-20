Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 167 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $6.31 on Monday, reaching $240.53. 2,978,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,303. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

