TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.81.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. 818,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,524. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -519.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

