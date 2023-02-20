TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of TPG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. 818,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,524. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

