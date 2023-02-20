Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.