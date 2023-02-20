Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.08.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.