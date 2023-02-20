Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

