Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a hold rating and issued a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.08.

TTD traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

