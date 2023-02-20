Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.