Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $76.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.
Trade Desk Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 8,217,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.