Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.