Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.93.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,255 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

