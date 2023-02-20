Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the travel company’s stock.
TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of TRIP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after buying an additional 1,075,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 443,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
