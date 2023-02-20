Trumpcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.92 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $3.92 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00084112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00058059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

