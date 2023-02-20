Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,159,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Trupanion by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.