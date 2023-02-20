Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $613.02 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00005917 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $613.02 million and approximately $30.43 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

