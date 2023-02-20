TUI Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, February 24th (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 24th.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of TUIFF remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Get TUI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 152 ($1.83) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.