Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 149.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

