Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.
Twilio Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.67. 9,330,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
