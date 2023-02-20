Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $93.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Twilio stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

