U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
U-Haul Price Performance
NASDAQ UHAL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. U-Haul has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 721,835 shares of company stock worth $44,422,732. Insiders own 43.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Read More
