UBS Group Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $40.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

