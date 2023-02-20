UBS Group Boosts Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target to $1.35

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $1.25 to $1.35 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.
Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 3,763,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,212. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
